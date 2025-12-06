No new tax proposals in MCD budget; to strengthen existing ones: Commissioner

NEW DELHI: Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Ashwani Kumar on Friday presented the civic body’s budget of Rs 16,530.50 crore for 2026-27, with sanitation receiving the highest allocation, Rs 4,795.28 crore, among major sectors.

He highlighted that there were no new tax proposals and efforts will be made to strengthen collection of existing taxes, also announcing plans to develop 20 new multi-level parking facilities across the city.

The budget also mentioned that the ‘Suniyo’ property tax settlement scheme has yielded Rs 600 crore and will offer waiver of dues older than 5+1 years if taxpayers clear recent arrears.

The highest allocation of Rs 4,795.28 crore has been granted to sanitation, while education received Rs 2,520.34 crore. The budget for public health and medical aid has been pegged at Rs 1,905.60 crore.

The commissioner said education has been allocated around 15 per cent of the total budget, making it the second-highest allocation after sanitation, while health stands third with nearly 12 per cent.

Public works and street lighting have been allocated Rs 1,884.44 crore to improve road infrastructure and illumination across the capital, while general administration has been allotted Rs 3,549.63 crore.