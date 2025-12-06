No new tax proposals in MCD budget; to strengthen existing ones: Commissioner

NEW DELHI: Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Ashwani Kumar on Friday presented the civic body’s budget of Rs 16,530.50 crore for 2026-27, with sanitation receiving the highest allocation, Rs 4,795.28 crore, among major sectors.
He highlighted that there were no new tax proposals and efforts will be made to strengthen collection of existing taxes, also announcing plans to develop 20 new multi-level parking facilities across the city.
The budget also mentioned that the ‘Suniyo’ property tax settlement scheme has yielded Rs 600 crore and will offer waiver of dues older than 5+1 years if taxpayers clear recent arrears.
The highest allocation of Rs 4,795.28 crore has been granted to sanitation, while education received Rs 2,520.34 crore. The budget for public health and medical aid has been pegged at Rs 1,905.60 crore.
The commissioner said education has been allocated around 15 per cent of the total budget, making it the second-highest allocation after sanitation, while health stands third with nearly 12 per cent.
Public works and street lighting have been allocated Rs 1,884.44 crore to improve road infrastructure and illumination across the capital, while general administration has been allotted Rs 3,549.63 crore.
The horticulture department received Rs 397.90 crore, while veterinary services were allocated Rs 131.06 crore. The total budget outlay for 2026-27 stands at Rs 16,530.50 crore, compared to Rs 17,011.91 crore in the previous financial year.
After presenting the Revised Budget Estimates for 2025-26 and the Budget Estimates for 2026-27 at a special meeting of the Standing Committee, Kumar told reporters that the main focus would remain on cleanliness. He reiterated that no new taxes are being proposed, and existing tax rates will remain unchanged.
“If we strengthen tax collection, we can manage without increasing taxes,” he said, adding that incentive schemes would be introduced to encourage people to pay taxes, which would help increase the number of taxpayers. The commissioner further said the civic body’s total liability as on November 26, 2025, stood at Rs 15,791.88 crore, which includes establishment costs, contractor payments and loan repayments.