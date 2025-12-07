Double-decker buses set to return at the national capital

NEW DELHI: Double-decker buses are set to return to the roads of Delhi, with the government planning to start one such bus from the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to iconic locations like the National War Memorial and Bharat Mandapam.

The electric bus, manufactured and provided by Ashok Leyland under its corporate social responsibility initiative, was handed over to the transport department and was initially stationed at the Okhla.

Later, the transport department handed it over to the tourism department. “The tourism department now plans to ply the bus from the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to other popular sites like the Bharat Mandapam, War Memorial, the new Parliament complex, Dilli Haat, and others, for tourists,” a senior official informed.

There are plans to have evening tours, with the route more or less finalised and is likely to be flagged off within a month, he said. The official said they have sought a time from the chief minister’s office for the flag-off ceremony and once it is done, the bus will soon be plying on the roads of Delhi. Measuring 9.8 metres in length and 4.75 metres in height, the bus offers seating for more than 63 passengers in addition to the driver’s position.