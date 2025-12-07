'I literally had a panic attack': IndiGo commuters wait for refunds, fare cap

NEW DELHI: "I am usually a person who can handle high-pressure situations, but the last 48 hours were like a nightmare to me; I literally had a panic attack," said Aikantik Bag, who was travelling from Lucknow to Kolkata on Wednesday night.

Aikantik is not the only person to face this uncertainty; hundreds of other passengers travelling by the Indigo flights have faced cancellations over the past week, some even at the last minute. Many have still not been able to trace their check-in luggage, while many await their refunds.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday stepped in and ordered IndiGo Airlines to clear all pending passenger refunds by 8pm on Sunday. The directive came with a stern warning that failure to comply will result in “immediate regulatory action”. Additionally, the ministry has directed the airline to ensure that all the baggage separated from the passengers due to cancellations or delays is traced and delivered to their residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours.

However, many passengers have reported issues of no refund and luggage not reaching even after all the formalities.

“Even after submitting my flight details on the refund portal of IndiGo, no option of refund is visible,” says Aikantik. He further said, “I had completed my check-in for that flight, and it got cancelled.

Also, the option for a refund shows as disabled on my end. Two of my checked-in pieces of luggage are still untraceable,” he added. Dr Shaarique, who was supposed to travel on an IndiGo flight from Bangalore to Pune on Saturday, received a message regarding the cancellation at 1 am on Friday night. “No refund has been issued yet, but I have received an email saying that it will be processed in a few days,” he said.