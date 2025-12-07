Strict action to be taken without bias, says Sirsa on pollution-curbing steps

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday held a crucial meeting with DC, DM and DSIIDC officials, issuing strict directives to District Magistrates to survey all industries in their areas within seven days, identify units violating pollution norms and initiate immediate action.

Sirsa also directed the MCD Divisional Commissioner to conduct surveys of non-conforming industrial areas and construction sites, and to flag units flouting environmental standards. Surveys of undeveloped patches, broken roads and potholes must also be completed and submitted without delay.

In recent days, the DPCC conducted 1,756 inspections at construction sites, issuing 556 notices, imposing penalties worth `7 crore and enforcing 48 closures for non-compliance.

Another 230 inspections were carried out in the last two days. These included sites maintained by government agencies such as MCD, PWD, DDA, DSIIDC and DMRC, resulting in show-cause penalties of `1 crore for violating dust and waste control norms.

“Strict action has been taken without bias, whether the violator is a private builder or a government agency,” Sirsa said.

The Delhi government has adopted a no-tolerance policy against industries operating illegally in non-conforming and residential areas, with DPCC teams ensuring immediate closure of polluting units. Sirsa said no unit will be allowed to endanger public health and that all agencies will be held accountable for acting promptly on closure recommendations.