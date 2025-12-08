ED chargesheets ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, 13 others in DJB scam

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against 14 persons including former Delhi minister and ex-Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairman Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case linked to alleged corruption in the award of four sewage treatment plant (STP) tenders.

Those named in the charge sheet, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, include former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai, former DJB member Ajay Gupta, former chief engineer Satish Chandra Vashishth, and several private individuals and entities.

The case stems from an FIR registered by the Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch against Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd (EEPL) and others for allegedly manipulating tender conditions for upgrading 10 STPs at Pappankalan, Nilothi, Najafgarh, Keshopur, Coronation Pillar, Narela, Rohini and Kondli.

According to the ED, EEPL managing director Rajakumar Kurra, in collusion with DJB officials and private individuals including Nagendra Yadav, influenced the tender specifications to make them restrictive allowing only the ‘IFAS technology with fixed media’. This ensured that EEPL became the sole eligible technology provider.

The investigation found that Kurra and his associates paid illegal commissions and bribes amounting to Rs 6.73 crore through bogus invoices, advance payments and hawala channels. The manipulation allegedly resulted in undue profits of Rs 9.96 crore for EEPL, which the ED has identified as proceeds of crime.

The agency said Jain, Rai, Gupta, Vashishth, and private entities including Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd, Kurra, Vinod Chauhan and Yadav were involved in the generation, acquisition, concealment and use of proceeds of crime totalling Rs 17.70 crore.

So far, the ED has attached movable and immovable assets worth ₹15.36 crore belonging to various accused in the case.