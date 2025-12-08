How is the drill, SIR?

Covering over 47 lakh voters across the districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has become a headache for most residents.

Whether they are the migrants or the residents living in high-rise society, senior citizens or first-time voters—all are reporting problems in completing the verification process. Their grievances point to a combination of technical difficulties, insufficient documentation, limited availability of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and a constrained time window. Questions about the practical difficulties and intent behind the ongoing exercise at this juncture arise when the Assembly elections are not scheduled in the near future are being raised.

The tedious task

In GB Nagar, 1,868 BLOs have been tasked with distributing enumeration forms to around 18.6 lakh registered voters. In Ghaziabad, 3,224 BLOs are expected to reach around 29.6 lakh voters. Every BLO will visit over 900 voters in their areas. The Election Commission has extended the Special Intensive Revision across 12 states by a week, shifting key deadlines. Enumeration and polling station rationalisation will now close on December 11, the draft roll on December 16, with claims, objections and final publication pushed to February 14, 2026.