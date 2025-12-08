Rs 1.5 crore for cricketer Pratika for World Cup feat, DDCA adds Rs 50L

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a reward of Rs 1.5 crore for right-handed opener Pratika Rawal, who was part of India’s title-winning squad at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) also confirmed an additional Rs 50 lakh prize for Pratika in recognition of her contribution to India’s historic triumph.

However, in August this year, the Delhi Cabinet had decided to hike the cash awards for the capital’s Olympic and Paralympic medallists to Rs 7 crore for gold, Rs 5 crore for silver and Rs 3 crore for bronze.

Earlier under the Mukhyamantri Khel Prothsahan Yojana, Olympic and Paralympic medal winners were awarded Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore earlier for gold, silver and bronze medallists respectively

Pratika was one of India’s standout performers in the tournament, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 308 runs in seven games, averaging 51.33. She was felicitated by the CM on Sunday in the presence of her father, Pradeep Rawal; education minister Ashish Sood; and DDCA president Rohan Jaitley. The young batter represented Delhi in age-group and senior domestic tournaments before moving to railways ahead of last season.

“Pratika is a living embodiment of young Delhi’s energy, courage, and the feminine power of the new India. Her journey shows that Delhi not only gives birth to dreams but also gives them wings. Heartfelt best wishes for her bright future,” the Chief Minister wrote in a social media post.

