Stranded IndiGo passengers seek accountability amid chaos

NEW DELHI: Confusion, anger and exhaustion marked the experience of thousands of passengers at IGI Airport on Monday as IndiGo’s operational disruptions entered the sixth day, though the situation showed signs of stabilising.

Flyers stood in long queues at the airline’s ticketing counters, searching for answers as delays and cancellations upended travel plans. Some passengers were seen losing their cool at ground staff, with a few turning aggressive and abusive. Videos of these incidents have been circulating on social media.

CISF personnel confirmed that the situation had calmed considerably compared to the chaos witnessed on Friday.

Many travellers said the disruption had thrown their schedules into complete disarray. Distressed passengers crowded near the IndiGo office, demanding clear information and immediate solutions. One anguished flyer was heard telling a staff member.

“You cannot do this to me.” Srijana, a passenger from Hyderabad travelling to New York with her husband and young daughter, said they were forced to change their entire itinerary due to a 2.5-hour delay. “We were supposed to catch a connecting flight from New Delhi to New York but due to the delay, we missed the flight. We spent a good 3.5 hours at the airport even after landing,” she said.