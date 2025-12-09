Delhi Court extends NIA custody of four accused in Red Fort blast case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of four accused in the November 10 Red Fort blast case by four more days.

The accused doctors Muzammil Ganai, Adeel Rather, Shaheena Saeed and preacher Irfan Ahmed Wagay were produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on the expiry of their initial 10-day custody granted on November 29.

The hearing took place amid tight security in and around the Patiala House Courts, with mediapersons barred from entering the courtroom.

This is the latest development in the NIA’s ongoing probe into what investigators have described as a “white-collar” terror module, originally exposed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The explosion outside the Red Fort on November 10 killed 15 people and left several others injured.