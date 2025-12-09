Delhi education department rolls out Winter plan for schools

NEW DELHI: With the capital bracing for an intense winter marked by cold waves, dense fog and biting winds, the Delhi education department has rolled out a Winter Readiness Plan for all schools from ensuring hot meals and lukewarm drinking water to fixing broken doors, shifting assemblies indoors, monitoring students’ clothing, and even providing heaters for security guards.

The comprehensive directive, issued on December 8, pushes all government, government-aided and private unaided recognised schools to take proactive, child-centric measures as the capital prepares for a prolonged cold spell.

The directorate of education (DoE) has emphasised that younger students are vulnerable to cold-related illnesses, making it imperative that schools ensure safe and conducive learning environments. One of the core measures outlined in the circular is the strengthening of the mid-day meal (MDM) programme. Schools must serve hot, freshly prepared and nutritious meals on time to ensure they reach children while still warm. They must also arrange adequate indoor seating so students do not have to eat in the cold.

To help students better cope with freezing temperatures, schools have been advised to provide lukewarm drinking water using kettles, insulated jugs or heating equipment, with SMC funds available for government schools to facilitate this. Regular cleaning of water containers and prioritising younger children for warm water access have been highlighted as essential steps. Class teachers are required to conduct daily checks to ensure students arrive in proper winter clothing, helping identify children who may need support.