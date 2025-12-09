Delhi HC to hear PIL on timely refund to IndiGo users

NEW DELHI: A public interest litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday, seeking urgent intervention from the Union government and IndiGo to ensure timely refunds and adequate assistance for thousands of passengers affected by the airline’s ongoing flight-cancellation crisis.

The matter was mentioned for early hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

During the brief mentioning, the petitioner’s counsel said major airports had become “inhumane,” with stranded passengers left without proper communication, support, or swift refund mechanisms.

He urged the court to direct IndiGo and ground-handling agencies to put immediate systems in place for grievance redressal and essential facilities. The bench noted the Centre had already issued directions, but the counsel argued the measures were inadequate. The bench agreed to list the PIL for hearing on December 10. Meanwhile, disruptions continued and more than 250 flights were cancelled on Monday.