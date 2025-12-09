DMRC partners with IIT-Hyderabad to strengthen last-mile connectivity

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has signed a MoU with IIT-Hyderabad’s Technology Innovation Hub for Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) to advance next-generation mobility solutions aimed at strengthening last-mile connectivity and public transport networks.

The partnership, formalised on Monday, seeks to leverage the technical expertise and innovation capabilities of both organisations in the field of autonomous navigation.

Officials said the collaboration will focus on developing safe, smart and scalable mobility systems that can support driverless ground vehicles, robots, drones and other autonomous platforms designed to operate without human intervention.

TiHAN, established under the Department of Science and Technology’s National Mission on Cyber Physical Systems, specialises in creating autonomous navigation and data acquisition systems.

These technologies enable unmanned platforms to navigate complex environments, collect real-time data and enhance transportation efficiency. DMRC officials said such advancements could significantly improve last-mile connectivity for metro commuters.

The MoU was signed by Shobhan Chaudhuri, Advisor (R&D) at DMRC, and Dr. Santosh Reddy, Hub Executive Officer at TiHAN, in the presence of DMRC Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar, Director (Infrastructure) Manuj Singhal and other senior DMRC officials. From IIT Hyderabad, Dean (Innovation) Prof. Malla Reddy and Prof. P. Rajalakshmi were also present.