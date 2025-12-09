ED move against former minister gives hope: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday welcomed the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet against former Delhi water minister Satyendar Jain and former Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai in the alleged Rs 17.70-crore sewage treatment plants tender scam.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the upgradation of 10 sewage treatment plants in the capital during the tenure of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Sachdeva said the filing of the chargesheet has renewed hope that those involved in the scam “under the Kejriwal government” will soon face punishment. He added that the case appears strong as the ED has already attached assets worth Rs 15.36 crore belonging to Jain and other accused, and the agency has duly informed the court about the attachments.