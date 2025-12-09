Fertilisers in India: What really works

Every gardener’s dirty little secret? It’s not the pots, not the plants, not even the watering can. It’s fertiliser — The stuff you put in the soil decides whether your hedge looks like a lush wall of green or a scraggly bush pretending to be one.
And in India, we’ve got quite the menu of fertilisers to pick from — some as old as farming itself, some straight out of a chemistry lab. Let’s break them down.
Cow Dung – The Grandma’s Favourite
Age-old, reliable, and the first thing any gardener will suggest. Dried and powdered cow dung is packed with nitrogen and organic matter — basically plant protein powder. But here’s the catch: the cattle are often pumped with hormones for milk production, and that load can trickle down into the dung. For edibles, that’s not great. Plus, it’s a bug magnet. Beetles, flies, and their babies will happily join your garden party.
Vermicompost – The Rockstar
This is compost that’s been digested by earthworms, and it’s honestly the best natural fertiliser you can get your hands on. Rich, crumbly, easy for plants to absorb, and with fewer insect issues compared to raw compost. If there’s one organic fertiliser to swear by, it’s this.
Goat Dung – The Villain
Yes, it’s sold everywhere. Yes, it looks tempting. But no, I don’t recommend it. Goat dung tends to be too hot for plants. We’ve seen hardy champs like bougainvillea get burnt, turning absolutely black after a dose of it. Avoid unless you enjoy heartbreaks.
Compost – The Modern Cousin
Same family as dung but made from your kitchen waste that’s decomposed over time. Compost is hormone-free, eco-friendly, and full of nutrients. Downside? You’ll still get some creepy crawlies, like beetle larvae, hanging out in the soil. They don’t usually harm plants, but not everyone enjoys the extra company.
G5 Pellets – The Newbie on the Block
A slow-release pelletised fertiliser. The idea is you toss in a handful, and it feeds your plants bit by bit over weeks. Handy for people who forget to fertilise regularly. Works well for hedges and big pots because you don’t have to keep mixing liquid every week.
NPK – The Lab Child
Now we step into the world of inorganic fertilisers. NPK stands for Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K). These come in different combinations, like NPK 19:19:19 (balanced), NPK 20:20:0 (great for leafy growth), or NPK 0:52:34 (perfect for flowering and fruiting). Easy to find in powder or crystal form, soluble in water, and quick to show results. Think of it as instant noodles for plants.
Pro Tip: Start simple. Compost or vermicompost for regular feeding, and a pinch of NPK when you want results fast. Think of organic as dal-chawal (good for long-term health) and inorganic as pizza (instant satisfaction, but don’t overdo it). The best gardens use both — balanced and timed right.