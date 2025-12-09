From wheelchair accessibility to braille signage, NDMC to make seven buildings disabled-friendly

NEW DELHI: From installing Braille signage to procuring 27 wheelchairs for differently-abled people, the New Delhi Municipal Council has taken up a project to make seven of its buildings, including the Talkatora Stadium and Akbar Bhawan, disabled-friendly.

According to officials, the cost of the project is pegged at Rs 1.86 crore which has been approved by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). “We have floated a tender for the project. A tender was floated earlier too but it did not attract bids. So we have floated the tender again. The successful bidder will have four months to complete the project,” an official said.

Seven buildings will be covered under the project -- the Charak Palika Hospital, Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Aashirwaad Old Age Home, Palika Bhawan, Akbar Bhawan, Chanakya Bhawan and the Yashwant Place residential-cum-office complex. “These buildings have been chosen for the initial phase of the project. More buildings will be made disabled-friendly in the next phase,” the official said.

The project involves fixing Braille signage for toilets, staircase, and wheelchair accessibility areas along with procuring 27 wheelchairs and as many evacuation chairs.

“The evacuation chair shall be designed for safely transferring patients up and down the stairs during fire emergencies at hospitals,” the official said.

The washrooms will be made accessible with grab bars fitted with anti-slip sleeves and sensor based urinals.

The official said that adhesive tactile tiles will be installed, and weather-resistant tactile pavers be laid.