Goa trip of family hailing from Delhi ends in ‘loss beyond comprehension’, last rites held

NEW DELHI: Bhavna Joshi, her husband, and her three sisters left Delhi on December 4 for a long-awaited holiday to Goa. But what began as a joyful trip turned into a nightmare when a devastating fire broke out at a nightclub, killing four members of the group. Bhavna emerged as the sole survivor, left to cope with the unimaginable loss.

A pall of gloom descended in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, when their bodies arrived at their home on Monday afternoon. The atmosphere was filled with mourning as coffins reached around 2.30 pm. After the postmortem examination, the bodies were flown to Delhi, and the last rites were performed at Nigambodh Ghat.

Bhavna’s husband, Vinod, and her sisters Saroj, Anita, and Kamla were among the 25 people who died when a fire engulfed the nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora on Saturday night. Bhavna survived with injuries, police said.

The group had planned the trip for months, repeatedly postponing it due to various obstacles. They finally managed to travel on December 4 and were scheduled to return on December 9. Vinod had joined them to ensure they felt safe throughout the journey. When the fire broke out, all five were present.

As chaos spread, Vinod pushed Bhavna out through the main gate to save her, then rushed back inside to rescue Kamla, Saroj and Anita, but got trapped. Deepak, a relative, said Vinod’s family—originally from Almora in Uttarakhand—included his elderly mother, Bhavna, their five-year-old daughter, and 11-year-old son.