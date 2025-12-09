One dead, two injured in southeast Delhi stabbing

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death and two others were injured in southeast Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area. The incident took place over personal enmity, police said on Monday. A PCR call was received on Sunday evening at Kalindi Kunj police station regarding a stabbing incident at JJ Colony, Madanpur Khadar, after which police reached the spot.

“Three boys were found in injured condition. They were shifted to Apollo Hospital for medical treatment, where Vikas (19) was declared brought dead,” a police officer said.

The other two victims are undergoing treatment. They are stable and remain under observation, the officer added.Local enquiry and analysis of nearby CCTV footage revealed the involvement of Ravi, along with a few others. Ravi has been detained, and efforts are on to nab his associates, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police official said.