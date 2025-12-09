Ugandan national cheated victims with high-return investment scam, nabbed

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old Ugandan national was arrested for allegedly befriending people through social media and later duping them through fake high-return business opportunities, police said on Monday.

The accused was found involved in 14 cyber-fraud cases linked to the NCRP portal. He admitted to creating fake female identities to befriend victims online, emotionally manipulate them, and cheat them with fabricated high-return investment schemes, officials said.

A resident of Kishan Garh lodged a complaint stating that he got the number of a woman from a dating app. She gradually gained his trust and introduced herself as an employee of a beauty-products company, the officials said.

“She lured him with a fraudulent business proposal—to buy rare oil from Assam for Rs 2 lakh per litre and sell it for Rs 3.5 lakh—promising instant high returns,” a police officer said.