Bhalswa EWS flats to be rebuilt on priority: Delhi CM Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said her government is committed to provide dignified housing for the poor as she inspected the run-down EWS flats in Bhalswa-Jahangirpuri, blaming the previous government for leaving the complex abandoned for years.

Gupta said that the flats were completed in 2016.

“From 2016 to 2025, these flats deteriorated into a dilapidated condition, yet the previous government did not allot a single flat to a poor family. This is betrayal of the people. Around 7,400 flats were constructed here, but they have been lying abandoned, turning into ruins, and even the fittings and material have gone missing,” she said.

Gupta added that the visit was conducted to assess the current condition of the flats and to expedite their completion and allocation. She directed officials of the concerned departments to fast-track all pending work and ensure early readiness of the flats for allotment to jhuggi dwellers.

She also instructed the development of a model residential complex at the site. “Had these flats been allotted on time, thousands of families would today be living with dignity and comfort in their own homes,” she said.

The CM said that the Delhi government has developed a new, modern and fully equipped rehabilitation model for jhuggi clusters. Under this model, the Bhalaswa flats will be comprehensively repaired and redeveloped into a modern residential complex with all essential services.