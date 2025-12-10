Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati sent to 14 days of judicial custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati to 14 days of judicial custody in a case involving the alleged use of a fake diplomatic number plate.

Saraswati was produced before Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar after completing his one-day police custody granted on December 8.

Saraswati, who was arrested in Agra on September 27, has been embroiled in multiple criminal cases over the past several months. He has remained lodged in jail in connection with an earlier case in which he is accused of sexually harassing 16 students at a private management institute.

In addition to the sexual harassment allegations, Saraswati is also in judicial custody over separate accusations that he molested several women, further deepening the legal troubles surrounding him.

The latest case centres on claims that Saraswati used a counterfeit diplomatic licence plate on one of his vehicles, a violation investigators say could have been aimed at evading scrutiny.

Police officials are continuing their probe to determine the extent of his involvement and whether others may also be linked to the offence.