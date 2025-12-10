MCD adds super sucker machines, backhoe loaders

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Tuesday flagged off 17 backhoe loaders and 2 super sucker machines at the MCD headquarters with an aim to enhance the city’s sanitation infrastructure. The Mayor also noted that with the introduction of these new machines, the overall cleaning process will speed up and the dependence on manual labour will reduce.

Addressing the media at the inaugural ceremony, the Mayor emphasised that the Centre, the Delhi government and MCD are re working in close coordination to provide world-class civic services to residents.

He further stated that the 17 backhoe loaders and 2 super sucker machines will largely boost sanitation operations and that their deployment will accelerate waste management efforts and improve cleanliness across Delhi.

Additionally, these new machines will speed up the cleaning of drains, garbage collection, dumping and will also reduce the dependence on manual labour.

“These machines, equipped with modern technology, will be able to work effectively even in difficult areas, and this will not only increase transparency in the cleaning process but also ensure timely services for citizens,” the Mayor said.

With today’s induction, MCD’s backhoe loader fleet increased to 52 units. These machines are mainly used for lifting, loading and handling mixed municipal waste to improve sanitation outcomes. Each of these units cost around Rs 33.28 lakh and their quality checks have been performed by IIT Delhi.