Russian artist's paintings portray mystical India at Lalit Kala Akademi

Early inspirations

Safronov grew up in the city of Ulyanovsk, a western Russian city. “Since childhood, I drew a lot — mostly castles and knights,” he tells TMS. At the age of 10, when he discovered a copy of French novelist Honoré de Balzac’s Droll Stories, illustrated by Gustave Doré, Safronov was so captivated by Doré’s dramatic drawings that he began copying them obsessively. Soon he was borrowing more illustrated books from the library — including François Rabelais’ Gargantua and Pantagruel and Cervantes’ Don Quixote. “At home I created my own illustrations, imagining new scenes,” he recalls.

However, even after becoming a professional artist, Safronov says he doubted whether art was truly his path — until a dream changed everything. In the dream, the artist found himself walking through an exhibition of paintings he had not made, guided by an elderly man he couldn’t recognise at first. After seeing Leonardo da Vinci in his dream, who tossed him “a glowing sphere” he woke up knowing he was meant to be an artist.

City scenes

Among the paintings he has brought to the Delhi exhibition are different cities during various seasons — the Kremlin in Easter, a spring evening in the Vatican glowing with blossoms, Venice in the heat of July, and St Petersburg in autumn. His India-inspired works include a whimsical view of the Varanasi ghats, the Taj Mahal seen from the Yamuna, the Bara Imambara in Lucknow, and more.

According to Safronov, in today’s world, digital technology is unavoidable, and rather than resisting it, artists should harness it for good. At his exhibition in Delhi, he employs multimedia projections, LED and volumetric screens, neuro-mirrors, animated paintings, and smart lighting to create an immersive experience.