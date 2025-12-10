Umar Khalid seeks interim bail for family function

NEW DELHI: Former JNU scholar and activist Umar Khalid has moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail in the UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 riots. He has requested short-term relief to attend his sister’s wedding, marking the third time he has sought permission for a family event.

The application will be heard on December 11 by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai at Karkardooma Courts. Khalid was earlier granted interim bail twice—in 2022 and in December 2023—for family ceremonies.

Khalid has been in custody since September 2020 in FIR 59/2020, registered under provisions of the IPC and the UAPA. The FIR alleges a wide-ranging conspiracy involving activists, students and political figures that allegedly culminated in the 2020 communal violence.

The court will decide next week whether Khalid will receive temporary relief to attend the wedding.