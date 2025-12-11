AQI below 200 ‘a good day’, says environment minister; contradicts CPCB’s pollution risk classification

NEW DELHI: Contrary to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which considers an Air Quality Index (AQI) between 100 and 200 to indicate moderate pollution that can cause discomfort to older adults, children, and individuals with lung or heart issues, Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav described an AQI below 200 as a good day for breathing in Delhi-NCR.
Yadav stated in the Rajya Sabha, “The number of good days (AQI < 200) has increased to 200 days in 2025, up from 110 days in 2016.”
According to the CPCB, the Indian standards categorise air pollution days based on the National Air Quality Index (AQI) into six main bands: Good (0-50), Satisfactory (51-100), Moderate (101-200), Poor (201-300), Very Poor (301-400), and Severe (401+). Each band is defined by pollutant levels (PM2.5, PM10, NO2, etc.) and associated health risks.
The ‘Moderate’ band can cause breathing discomfort for individuals with lung or heart issues, as well as children and older adults.
Yadav praised his government’s policy interventions, which have helped improve the number of good air quality days in Delhi-NCR. “With focused policy interventions and strengthened implementation at the ground level, air quality in Delhi-NCR has improved progressively in recent years,” he said.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) reported that the average AQI of Delhi from January to November of the current year has been recorded at 187, compared to 213 in 2018. Additionally, in 2025, AQI levels have not reached the Severe Plus category (AQI > 450) on any day in Delhi.
The MoEF&CC has conducted six review meetings focused on tackling air pollution, involving stakeholders such as the Ministry of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Affairs, Road Transport, and state governments, as well as concerned civic bodies.
The government has attempted to address road dust through various measures, including end-to-end pavement, mechanical sweeping, pothole repairs, greening along traffic corridors, and regulating construction activities.
Furthermore, the CPCB has approved Rs 25 crore for establishing paddy straw-based pelletisation and torrefaction units in the NCR states, with a total of 25 plants (23 in Punjab and 2 in Haryana) planned to utilize 4.83 lakh tonnes of paddy straw annually. To date, 18 plants (16 in Punjab and 2 in Haryana) are operational, with a capacity utilisation of 3.17 lakh tonnes.
Moreover, the government has mandated the co-firing of 5–10% biomass-based pellets in thermal power plants located within 300 km of Delhi and in captive power plants of industrial units in the NCR.
Thanks to coordinated efforts, the states of Punjab and Haryana have recorded about a 90% reduction in fire incidents during the paddy harvesting season in 2025 compared to the same period in 2022.