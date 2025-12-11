AQI below 200 ‘a good day’, says environment minister; contradicts CPCB’s pollution risk classification

NEW DELHI: Contrary to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which considers an Air Quality Index (AQI) between 100 and 200 to indicate moderate pollution that can cause discomfort to older adults, children, and individuals with lung or heart issues, Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav described an AQI below 200 as a good day for breathing in Delhi-NCR.

Yadav stated in the Rajya Sabha, “The number of good days (AQI < 200) has increased to 200 days in 2025, up from 110 days in 2016.”

According to the CPCB, the Indian standards categorise air pollution days based on the National Air Quality Index (AQI) into six main bands: Good (0-50), Satisfactory (51-100), Moderate (101-200), Poor (201-300), Very Poor (301-400), and Severe (401+). Each band is defined by pollutant levels (PM2.5, PM10, NO2, etc.) and associated health risks.

The ‘Moderate’ band can cause breathing discomfort for individuals with lung or heart issues, as well as children and older adults.

Yadav praised his government’s policy interventions, which have helped improve the number of good air quality days in Delhi-NCR. “With focused policy interventions and strengthened implementation at the ground level, air quality in Delhi-NCR has improved progressively in recent years,” he said.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) reported that the average AQI of Delhi from January to November of the current year has been recorded at 187, compared to 213 in 2018. Additionally, in 2025, AQI levels have not reached the Severe Plus category (AQI > 450) on any day in Delhi.