Delhi-NCR air quality improves slightly, remains in 'poor' category; layer of smog covers city

NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday, with a thin layer of smog covering parts of the city and limiting visibility.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 287 at 8 am in the national capital.

Several monitoring stations across the city reported pollution levels firmly in the 'poor' bracket. At 8 am, Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 246, Burari 295, Dwarka 289 and Lodhi Road 233.

Meanwhile, in Anand Vihar and Delhi Cantonment, pollution levels were markedly higher, with the AQI touching 302, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category.

Several other key stations, including Ashok Vihar (332), Bawana (335), ITO Delhi (310), Chandani Chowk (309), and Alipur (315), remained in the "very poor" category, highlighting the widespread nature of pollution across Delhi.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.