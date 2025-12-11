Fake bomb scare at three Delhi schools

NEW DELHI: Three private schools in the national capital on Wednesday morning received a bomb threat email which later turned out to be a hoax after the authorities thoroughly checked the premises.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, they got information around 10.40 am regarding a bomb at Lovely Public School in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area. One fire tender rushed to the spot. The call was later declared as a hoax by Delhi Police, the DFS said.

The other two schools were The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar and Delhi Public School in RK Puram, said police.

After getting the threat mail around 10 am which claimed that an explosive device had been planted inside the schools, the police, fire department and other authorities were immediately informed about it. Police, along with bomb squad, fire tenders and dog squads were rushed to the spots.