Taba Chake talks ‘Khud Ko Miloon’, Nyishi language, and returning to Arunachal

“It was a tough journey for me,” says indie-folk singer-songwriter Taba Chake. A resident of Arunachal Pradesh, the self-taught musician began his journey in 2016 with his debut EP Bond With Nature. With his multilingual discography, he has since carved out a distinct space for himself in the indie music scene.

Last evening, he took the stage in Delhi as part of his India tour, following the release of his sophomore album Khud Ko Miloon, which came out in September. Chake tells TMS that he wants to make fans feel at home. “When you watch performances in an intimate setting, there’s a certain energy — something different from a festival or a big stage event. I want to create that same vibe and energy for this one. I want them to understand more about the writing of the songs, the lyrics, so they can really listen,” says the 32-year-old singer. The evening also witnessed the launch of his album’s vinyl edition.

Chake’s signature sound blends gentle fingerstyle guitar and soft percussive taps with melodies rooted in the forests of Arunachal and shaped by the spirits of its hills. His music draws heavily from his own journey and his hometown, embracing the simplicity of life and slowing down.

His album Khud Ko Miloon is no different. While Bombay Dreams captured movement, ambition, and the rush of city life, the 13-track album is a return to self and shutting out the world’s noise. “I wanted to give people a little glimpse of my journey, from the mountains to the city,” he says.