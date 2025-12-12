AAP alleges MCD contractors dumping debris at landfill sites to siphon off funds

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that contractors are siphoning off crores from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by dumping construction debris, instead of municipal waste, at landfill sites. AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar visited the Ghazipur landfill on Thursday and claimed a “racket” was operating with the connivance of officials.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that private firms were getting debris weighed as garbage, thereby claiming inflated payments from the MCD.

“Construction debris is being dumped at the landfill in the name of garbage. This debris is then weighed and private companies take crores in payment,” Bharadwaj claimed in a post on X. He further alleged, “Deputy Commissioner–level officers from other departments have been posted to the MCD on deputation so that the loot continues without accountability.”

Bharadwaj claimed that while debris is being weighed for payment, garbage continues to pile up on the streets. Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar, after inspecting the site, said, “Debris was scattered for nearly two kilometres along the stretch from Ghazipur Murgi Mandi to Kondli Pul.”