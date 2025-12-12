Delhi fire department issues strict safety advisory to hotels & clubs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Thursday issued a comprehensive fire safety advisory for the upcoming festive season, directing all owners and occupiers of restaurants, hotels and clubs to strictly comply with evacuation plans, maintain clear exits and escape routes, keep their Fire Safety Certificates (FSC) valid, and ensure all firefighting equipment is fully functional.

This came days after a fire at a nightclub in Goa killed 25 people, including four of a family from Delhi, and injured others. “As we approach the festive season, footfall in hospitality venues is expected to rise significantly. Hence all of you are requested to ensure strict adherence to the fire safety norms,” the advisory said.

In the advisory, the DFS has requested to ensure that evacuation and exit plans are displayed properly at conspicuous locations. “All emergency exits must remain unlocked and free from obstruction during operational hours. Staircases, corridors, and lobbies must not be used for storage or blocked by festive decorations. Ensure emergency exit signage is illuminated and clearly visible, even in low light.