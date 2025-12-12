Delhi’s 13 districts become a reality

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the reorganisation of the existing 11 revenue districts into 13, aiming to make administrative work more efficient, smoother, and more citizen-centric. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Rekha Gupta on Thursday. The move is being regarded as a significant reform to make governance simpler, more transparent, and better coordinated.

“Any previous government had not addressed this long-pending decision to strengthen Delhi’s administrative framework. Our government has achieved this objective in just 10 months. It is a powerful example of implementing the vision of good governance on the ground,” the CM said.

With Delhi’s rapidly growing population, construction activity, urban expansion, and the increasing complexity of civic services, it has become essential to make district administration more organised, effective, and accountable, she said.

She added that in a metropolis like Delhi, smaller, balanced, and administratively empowered districts are necessary for better coordination of services, quicker delivery, faster grievance redressal, and effective monitoring.

The CM explained that for many years, the boundaries of revenue districts did not align with those of the Municipal Corporation zones, NDMC, and the Delhi Cantonment Board. This mismatch repeatedly caused delays in service delivery, confusion in complaint handling, difficulties in land-record management, and inconsistencies across departmental jurisdictions.

After the reorganisation, the boundaries of all 13 districts will fully align with those of the MCD, NDMC, and the Delhi Cantonment Board, bringing clarity to governance and improving inter-departmental coordination.

Under the new structure, the number of revenue districts will increase from 11 to 13 and sub-divisions from 33 to 39. This is expected to balance officials’ workload and enable faster delivery of services.