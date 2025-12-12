Najafgarh drain in Delhi to be 57-km highway

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department on Thursday approved a series of major infrastructure projects aimed at improving mobility, drainage efficiency and neighbourhood safety across rural and east Delhi.

Chaired by Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, the 39th Board meeting, held after nearly 10 years, cleared high-value works along the Najafgarh Drain and Shahdara Link Drain, including construction of two-lane service roads between Jhatikra and Basaidarapur and a technology-driven desilting programme to remove nearly 91 lakh cubic metres of legacy silt.

A key approval was the Rs 453.95 crore project to develop rigid-pavement service roads on both banks of the Najafgarh Drain. The 57-km stretch, which runs parallel to major corridors such as UER-II, Outer Ring Road and Inner Ring Road, has remained underutilised for years. Once widened and formalised into a continuous service road network, it is expected to serve as an alternative high-speed mobility corridor for commuters from Najafgarh, Matiala, Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri and adjoining areas, easing pressure on arterial roads and improving industrial connectivity.

“This 57-km stretch can become one of Delhi’s most important mobility corridors. We are unlocking massive transport potential that will provide direct relief to lakhs of people,” the minister said.