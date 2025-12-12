There will be painting in dark times

Waiting is a key motif in Raza’s work. In Bhim Bus Stand (2025), women sit in a row, leaning into uncertainty. “I tried to capture this moment of pause after which you suddenly have to get up and run… you know what you are waiting for but you do not know when it will happen,” says the artist. Adds Aruna Roy: “And inevitably, only a few get on and the rest are left… the frustration of not getting on to the bus is a metaphor for how we have not been able to get on to the democracy bus in other ways.” The painting’s extended floor pushes the viewer into the composition, as if you are sitting with them, waiting.

This active waiting, Raza notes, defines labour movements across decades. “In Bhim Mela, they have been asking for the same demands for 35 to 40 years. In Maruti, every 18 July they gather to demand for their rights. The exhaustion, the tiredness, the waiting, it is everywhere. But hope is not lost!”

Alongside these are paintings from other geographies of struggle. The Allahabad painting depicts a narrow room where women pause during a majlis, also the room where her father was born, offering a multigenerational intimacy. The Hisar painting, made around the 2024 Haryana elections, registers the exhaustion on women’s faces between campaigns. A Delhi riots painting absorbs the fear and proximity of bodies caught in sudden violence.