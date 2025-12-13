CAQM forms expert panel to curb air pollution in Delhi

NEW DELHI: As vehicular pollution continues to significantly contribute to rising levels of air pollution in the capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has constituted an expert committee to draft a comprehensive strategy for reducing vehicular emissions.

According to the CAQM, the new committee brings together a diverse group of specialists, including academicians, public health experts, automotive researchers and policy advisers. The 15-member panel will be chaired by Ashok Jhunjhunwala, professor of IIT Madras, with Dr Randeep Guleria, former director of AIIMS Delhi, serving as co-chair. Representatives from key ministries, think tanks, research institutions and civil society groups will form the rest of the committee.

The committee has been mandated to review existing clean mobility policies ranging from Bharat Stage (BS) emission norms to electric vehicle (EV) initiatives and fuel-efficiency standards and assess how well they are working across Delhi-NCR.

It will also examine the contribution of different vehicle categories to overall emissions and identify the associated exposure risks for the population. The panel has been given two months to submit its recommendations. The first meeting is scheduled for December 15, 2025.