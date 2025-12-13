Delhi air turns toxic as AQI slips into ‘severe’; GRAP-3 curbs imposed

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Saturday, slipping into the ‘severe’ category and prompting authorities to impose stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 405 at noon, while early morning readings hovered around 390, signalling a steady worsening of conditions.

With winter setting in, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) routinely enforce GRAP restrictions, which are triggered based on pollution levels. Under the framework, Stage 3 comes into force when the AQI breaches the 401 mark, indicating severe air quality with serious health implications, particularly for children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments.

As part of the GRAP-3 curbs, non-essential construction and demolition activities, along with stone crushing and mining operations, have been banned. Restrictions have also been placed on the entry of older diesel goods vehicles into the capital. Schools up to Class 5 have been directed to shift to a hybrid mode of learning, while offices across Delhi-NCR may operate with only 50 per cent staff to limit vehicular movement.

Several parts of the city recorded alarming pollution levels through the day. Wazirpur emerged as the worst-affected area with an AQI of 443, followed by Jahangirpuri at 439 and Vivek Vihar at 437. Other pollution hotspots included Anand Vihar and Ghazipur (both at 435), Rohini (436), Chandni Chowk (419), Burari Crossing (415) and RK Puram (404), reflecting the widespread nature of the crisis.