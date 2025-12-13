Delhi government notifies law to regulate private school fees, cap charges

NEW DELHI: Four months after the Delhi Assembly passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, the Delhi government officially notified the Act, with Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena issuing the notification on Thursday. The move comes after years of protests over arbitrary fee hikes in private schools.

The Act introduces a three-tier committee structure to regulate fees: a School-level Fee Regulation Committee, a District Fee Appellate Committee, and a Revision Committee.

Under the new set of rules, complaints to the district-level committee must be supported by at least 15% of affected parents, ensuring parental participation in decision-making. Parent associations had raised concerns over this threshold, citing difficulties in mobilising support, but the provision remains intact.

Registration fees have been capped at Rs 25, admission charges at Rs 200, and caution money at Rs 500, which will be refundable with interest. Development fees cannot exceed 10% of the annual tuition fee. Any fee not expressly permitted in the Act will be treated as an “unjustified fee demand”.

It applies to over 1,500 private unaided schools and strictly prohibits collection of capitation fees, direct or disguised.