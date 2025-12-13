DU semester exams delayed by over three hours question papers for over 35 courses arrive late

NEW DELHI: The commencement of Delhi University’s semester examinations on Tuesday was significantly delayed, as question papers for several courses failed to reach examination centres on time. Students and teachers who arrived early for the morning shift exams were left waiting for hours, with some examinations beginning as late as 1 pm instead of the scheduled 9:30 am.

According to faculty members, question papers for more than 35 courses were not delivered to multiple colleges across the university. The delay caused severe disruptions, especially because the same classrooms were scheduled to be used for the evening shift exams, which were to begin at 2:30 pm. As a result, students, invigilators, and college administrators faced mounting stress while attempting to manage the situation.

A professor from the Computer Science department, Professor VS Dixit stated that two papers including Digital Image Processing and Compiler Design were not received across the university until around 12:30 pm.

“Students were made to sit inside examination halls for hours waiting for the papers. In such situations, the exam should ideally be cancelled,” Professor Dixit said, highlighting the inconvenience caused to examinees.\

The semester examinations for both regular students and those enrolled with the School of Open Learning (SOL) began on December 10.