DU student’s viral harassment allegations spark outrage; ABVP seeks independent probe

NEW DELHI: A video posted by a Delhi University student alleging harassment and institutional pressure went viral on social media on Saturday, triggering widespread outrage and renewed calls for a fair and impartial probe into the matter.

In a series of Instagram reels, the student alleged she was threatened by her Head of Department after posting videos accusing a professor of misconduct. She claimed the HOD asked her to take down the reels and warned of serious academic consequences if she did not comply. In the video, the student said she was told, “Delete all the reels you posted against the professor. We can ruin a lot for you.”

The student further alleged that she was denied her admit card and faced sustained pressure from fellow students to withdraw her allegations. She also claimed that some students backed the professor in return for internal assessment marks.

Following the video’s circulation, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded an immediate and impartial investigation. In a statement, the student body urged the Delhi University administration to ensure a fair, transparent and independent inquiry to ascertain the facts and address the concerns raised.

The ABVP expressed concern that repeated controversies of this nature were casting a shadow over the university’s reputation and credibility, noting that such incidents not only harm the institution’s public image but also create insecurity among students and anxiety among parents.

Stressing that the safety, dignity and rights of students, particularly women, must remain paramount, the organisation emphasised the need for due process and a lawful investigation before any conclusions are drawn or action taken. ABVP Delhi Province Minister Sarthak Sharma said the organisation remains committed to safeguarding student interests and upholding constitutional values, adding that a transparent inquiry conducted in coordination with relevant authorities would help restore trust and ensure a safer and more supportive academic environment on campus.