Early gestational diabetes now in first trimester, South Asians at higher risk: Study

NEW DELHI: Early gestational diabetes (GDM) can now occur in the first trimester in pregnant women, two new Indian studies released Friday said.

According to the two breakthrough studies, which has delivered the world’s first clear evidence of widespread Early GDM (EGDM), one in four pregnant women are affected, while the South Asian population is more vulnerable.

The team of national and international researchers called for universal screening at the start of pregnancy. The first study by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)–INDIAB assessed 1,032 pregnant women across India and found an overall GDM prevalence of 22.4%, with early GDM at 19.2% and late GDM at 23.4%.

The second study, STRiDE, conducted among 3,070 women recruited before 16 weeks of gestation, reported an early GDM prevalence of 21.5% and late GDM of 19.5%. These first-of-their-kind global studies highlight the prevalence and clinical significance of EGDM and its major implications for women and child healthcare, offering a chance to improve outcomes for both mother and baby, the researchers said.

Traditionally, GDM is screened for between 24–28 weeks of pregnancy, but the studies highlight the need for early detection, now classified EGDM, while later-onset cases are called LGDM. The ICMR study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), is the first to report prevalence rates of both EGDM and LGDM across the country.

It also revealed no significant urban-rural divide, though central India showed the highest GDM prevalence at 32.9%.

“Our data marks a pivotal moment in understanding gestational diabetes in India,” said Dr. V Mohan, Principal Investigator of the ICMR-INDIAB study and Chairman of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation.