Government jobs for 36 dependents of 1984 riot victims, CM Rekha Gupta hands appointment letters

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday issued appointment letters to 36 dependents of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta handed over the letters at an event held in the Delhi Secretariat, marking the second round of appointments under the scheme. Earlier, 19 candidates had been appointed to several posts.

According to officials, the newly appointed candidates have been placed in multi-tasking staff (MTS) positions across various government departments.

The government said it had identified eligible dependants and completed the appointment process through what it described as a transparent and expedited mechanism.

Gupta said the initiative was part of the administration’s effort to extend the long-pending support to families who lost relatives in the 1984 violence.