How Feminichi Fathima turns everyday domestic life into quiet feminist cinema

Fathima (Shamla Hamza) is a homemaker who lives with her husband Ashraf (Kumar Sunil), a teacher in a madrasa, their three children, and her mother-in-law. Her day begins before everyone else’s does and ends long after everyone else’s with cooking, feeding, bathing the children, dropping the youngest at preschool, tending to her husband and in-law, and other jobs in between, with a sense of duty so ingrained that she barely pauses to think about it. Everything shifts when her eldest son wets the bed one night.

What should be a minor mishap grows into an obsessive mission. Fathima spends days trying to clean, dry, scrub, sun, and restore the mattress — but each method fails. The film follows her through this frustrated, almost comical pursuit, as the mattress becomes symbolic of all her unending responsibilities. It’s only when exhaustion fuelled by her husband's irritation and disapproval of her methods finally stops her in her tracks that she confronts what she has ignored for years — her own absence from her own life.