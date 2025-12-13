Lajpat-Saket Metro corridor sees action after long wait in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday began construction on the long-awaited Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block corridor, a key component of the Metro’s Phase-IV expansion. The new route, designated as the Golden Line (Line-11), is expected to reshape mobility in South Delhi by offering faster, more efficient connectivity to several densely populated neighbourhoods.

A ceremonial groundbreaking and the first test pile were conducted near Pushpa Bhawan in Saket, marking the shift from planning to full-scale civil work. The event was attended by DMRC Managing Director Dr Vikas Kumar, senior officials, and representatives from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, the executing agency. This is the first stretch beyond Phase-IV’s priority corridors to see physical construction, making it a key milestone.

The upcoming corridor will be fully elevated with eight stations—Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, GK-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar and Saket G Block. Once operational, it will serve major residential and commercial hubs such as Greater Kailash-1, Saket and Pushp Vihar, enhancing access to schools, government offices and markets. The line is expected to ease daily travel by cutting commute time and improving last-mile connectivity.

A major highlight is its integration with existing Metro lines. The corridor will link with the Violet and Pink Lines at Lajpat Nagar and with the Magenta Line at Chirag Delhi. With these linkages, Lajpat Nagar will become a triple-interchange station, strengthening cross-city travel.

Trains on the Golden Line will carry around 900 passengers per trip, with each coach accommodating up to 300 commuters. By 2041, ridership on the corridor is projected to exceed 1.2 lakh passengers per day, reflecting rising demand and South Delhi’s continued growth.