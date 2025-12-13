LG Saxena approves honorary ranks for Delhi Police personnel without financial benefits

NEW DELHI: LG VK Saxena approved the grant of Honorary Ranks—one level above existing posts—on Friday, benefiting over 88,000 personnel, Raj Niwas officials said. They added that this will not carry any financial or pensionary benefits.

The issue was first raised in 2014 by former IPS officers Deepak Misra, Sanjay Beniwal and Mukesh Kumar Meena, who had observed low morale among lower-rank officials due to poor promotion policies and heavy workload. Beniwal and Meena had even prepared a detailed report. Misra retired as Special DG, CRPF; Beniwal as Director General (Prisons); and Meena as Special CP, Delhi Police. According to a statement from the LG office, Delhi Police personnel in non-gazetted ranks who have completed two years in their current post, have good APARs for the last five years, and have not faced major punishment, will be eligible for honorary ranks.

At superannuation, Sub-Inspectors will receive the Honorary Rank of Inspector; Assistant Sub-Inspectors will receive Sub-Inspector; Head Constables will receive ASI; and Constables will receive Head Constable, officials said.

In May, the MHA granted similar Honorary Ranks to personnel of CAPFs and Assam Rifles, on the day of retirement, without financial benefits. Delhi Police later submitted a similar proposal for LG approval, an official said.