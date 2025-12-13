MCD starts drive to check fire safety NOCs

NEW DELHI: The MCD has initiated a special drive from Thursday in order to verify compliance of technical conditions in health trade licenses and availability of fire safety certificate in eating establishments across all 12 zones of Delhi as a part of the intensified efforts after the Goa fire tragedy, an official aware of the matter said.

This comes just a few days after the Standing Committee raised concerns on restaurants and banquets in the city operating without valid fire safety licenses and directed the public health department officials to submit a zone and ward-wise list of all hotels, restaurants and bars, detailing their opening permissions or seating capacity-related status, within five days.

Stepping up safety scrutiny