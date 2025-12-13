Residents of Delhi’s Chilla village battle overflowing sewers, contaminated water for decades

NEW DELHI: The residents of Delhi’s Chilla village continue to live amid filthy lanes and overflowing drains. In this village near East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, it is common to see household pipes releasing waste directly onto the roads, turning the narrow streets into stagnant, foul-smelling stretches.

Many residents, who have been living here for almost 40–50 years, say the sewage system has remained damaged and clogged for as long as they can remember. Despite repeated complaints, they claim no meaningful action has been taken.

Ravinder, 37, who runs a tyre-repair shop and has lived in the village for several years, says, “The main sewer line has been clogged since 3–4 years now.” He adds that the drinking water pipeline and the waste pipeline often witness a “mix-up” because of cracks and damage. “It largely affects the quality of our drinking water,” he says.

An elderly resident, Jiten Bhati, points to another persistent issue. “The washroom drains of many houses here are not connected properly to the sewage system. That is why waste, including human faeces, can be seen on the road in front of houses,” he says. According to him, requests to authorities have gone unheard for years. “Even if they fix some pipelines, within a few months they get damaged again,” he adds.

Echoing similar concerns, another resident, Ashok Kumar, says, “There is not a single lane in this village where you will not find overflowing sewers. The foul smell makes these places a den of diseases.” He also blames some residents for carelessness. “All their toilets end up on the road. We have complained several times, but they have not taken any steps,” he says. “Not just damaged sewage systems but also lack of awareness keeps this area so unclean.”