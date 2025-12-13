Woman, two sons found hanging from ceiling fans in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old woman and her two sons were allegedly found hanging from ceiling fans at their residence in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area on Friday, police said. Police received a PCR call at 2:47 pm reporting that three members of a family were found hanging inside their home at G-70B, Kalkaji.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the deceased have been identified as Anuradha Kapoor, and her sons Ashish Kapoor (32) and Chaitanya Kapoor (27). Initial findings suggest it is a suspected case of suicide.

“The incident came to notice when a bailiff, accompanied by local police staff, visited the residence to execute a court order of possession. After repeated knocks went unanswered, they entered the premises using a duplicate key, where all three were found hanging from a ceiling fan,” the DCP said.

A note recovered from the spot indicates the family had been suffering from depression, which appears to have led to the extreme step. The bodies have been shifted to AIIMS mortuary for further proceedings under Section 194 BNSS, and an investigation is underway, Tiwari added.