Delhi chokes under dense smog as AQI remains 'severe' even with GRAP-IV in force

The national capital woke up to dense smog on Sunday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) nearing 500, placing it in the ‘severe’ category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV being in force across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Thick haze was reported in areas including Ghazipur, the ITO area and Anand Vihar, where visibility remained severely low.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed several localities across the city continued to record ‘severe’ air quality. Bawana registered the highest AQI at 497 at 7 am, followed by Narela at 492 and Okhla Phase II at 474. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI at 411, CPCB data showed.

A layer of toxic smog lingered over Anand Vihar, where the CPCB reported an AQI of 491. Other locations, including Ashok Vihar (493), ITO (483), DTU (495) and Nehru Nagar (479), also saw air quality deteriorate into the ‘severe’ category.

Najafgarh recorded an AQI of 408, while Shadipur stood at 411, indicating marginally better air quality than other areas, though still categorised as ‘severe’, the CPCB said.