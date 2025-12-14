Digital arrest: Elderly man duped of Rs 1.16 crore, three nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly duping an 82-year- old man of Rs 1.16 crore by placing him under “digital arrest” and coercing him into transferring money by threatening him with fabricated legal action, officials said on Saturday.

The accused allegedly impersonated law enforcement officials and showed the victim a fake arrest order during a video call, subjecting him to severe psychological pressure and forcing him to transfer the amount, police said. Investigations revealed that Rs 1.10 crore of the cheated money was credited to the bank account of an NGO based in Himachal Pradesh.

The account was allegedly operated by fraudsters from Patna, Bihar. Police said 32 complaints involving nearly Rs 24 crore had been registered against the account on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said multiple raids were conducted in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, leading to the arrest of Prabhakar Kumar (27) and Rupesh Kumar Singh (37), both from Bihar, and Dev Raj (46) from Himachal Pradesh.