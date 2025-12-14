Haath Ka Bana’s Handicrafts and Heritage Week brings India’s living craft traditions to Delhi

Beyond exhibitions, the festival places strong emphasis on participation. Visitors can take part in hands-on workshops on Gond art, Madhubani painting, and other traditional forms, learning directly from experienced practitioners. The intent, says co-founder Anugraha Mathur, is to foreground the human continuity behind every craft. “This led us to curate traditions with deep cultural roots such as Bengal and Odisha Pattachitra, Sujani, and Aipan,” Mathur notes. “We were also keen to spotlight crafts that are endangered or at risk of dilution, including Chamba Rumal, Sanjhi, and Sohrai.”

At a time when craft is often reduced to surface aesthetics, Handicrafts and Heritage Week offers something more enduring—a reminder that these practices are living archives, adaptive and resilient, deeply embedded in India’s cultural and economic fabric. “True empowerment begins when artisans gain sustained visibility, respect, and dignity within the market ecosystem,” Singh notes. “Consistent events like Heritage Week create long-term value by opening new networks—connecting artisans with designers, institutions, and collaborators—while also building confidence and cultural pride.”

At The Kunj, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, till December 14, from 11 am to 8 pm