Race for DCPCR chairperson intensifies, two names emerge

NEW DELHI: Speculation has intensified within Delhi government circles over the appointment of the next Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) chairperson.

The race has reportedly narrowed down to senior IAS officer SB Shashank, former secretary in the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, and OP Vyas, an advocate and former chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Vyas has also served as the joint registrar of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Around 20 candidates were called and assessed by the Chief Minister along with senior officials recently. Following the interaction, the government had finalised a shortlist of names, which was sent to the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena.

The selection process, however, had triggered discontent among several applicants. Sources said no official emails were sent to shortlisted candidates, and interview calls were instead made telephonically, allegedly violating prescribed procedures.

Some candidates who were not called via official emails following proper procedural protocol are reportedly considering legal action against the authorities on grounds of lack of transparency. Adding to the controversy, sources claim that interviews were conducted in an unusually brief manner, with at least one interview lasting just 30 seconds.