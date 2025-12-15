AAP raps BJP over privatisation of public hospitals in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Sunday alleged that the BJP government in Delhi is handing over public healthcare assets to corporate interests. The party questioned why 11 large government hospitals initiated under the AAP government are being transferred to private hands.

AAP claimed these hospitals, comprising 10,073 beds, including 4,314 ICU beds, were built with public money to provide free treatment to the people.

AAP Delhi State president Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Corporate loot in Delhi is unfolding. The Arvind Kejriwal government started building 11 large government hospitals, and now the BJP government is handing them over to big corporates. These hospitals have 10,073 beds, including 4,314 ICU beds. They were being built for the people of Delhi to provide free treatment,” he added.

He further asked whether land and buildings worth thousands of crores were being handed over to corporate entities. He said the BJP is converting hospitals built with public money into private hospitals despite there being no shortage of private healthcare facilities.